Downtrend Call Working As Nci Building Sys Stock Falls 61.9% (NCS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nci Building Sys (NYSE:NCS) on October 10th, 2018 at $14.97. In approximately 18 months, Nci Building Sys has returned 61.86% as of today's recent price of $5.71.

Over the past year, Nci Building Sys has traded in a range of $5.39 to $6.90 and is now at $5.71, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

NCI Building Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets metal engineered building systems and products for the building industry. The Company sells metal components as well as complete metal building systems. NCI sells its products in the United States.

