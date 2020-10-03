Downtrend Call Working As Natl Bkshs Inc Stock Falls 24.5% (NKSH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Bkshs Inc (NASDAQ:NKSH) on November 25th, 2019 at $42.56. In approximately 4 months, Natl Bkshs Inc has returned 24.52% as of today's recent price of $32.12.

Over the past year, Natl Bkshs Inc has traded in a range of $32.52 to $48.82 and is now at $34.37, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

National Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and use these funds to originate commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. National Bankshares operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natl Bkshs Inc.

