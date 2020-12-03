Downtrend Call Working As Natl Beverage Stock Falls 9.2% (FIZZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on January 3rd, 2020 at $48.15. In approximately 2 months, Natl Beverage has returned 9.16% as of today's recent price of $43.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Beverage have traded between a low of $35.71 and a high of $61.01 and are now at $43.74, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for subsidiaries that market, manufacture, and distribute a full line of beverage products. The Company's products include multi-flavored and cola soft drinks, juice and juice products, flavored carbonated and spring water products, and specialty items.

