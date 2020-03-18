Downtrend Call Working As National Weste-A Stock Falls 45.1% (NWLI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for National Weste-A (NASDAQ:NWLI) on January 27th, 2020 at $269.41. In approximately 2 months, National Weste-A has returned 45.06% as of today's recent price of $148.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of National Weste-A have traded between the current low of $151.76 and a high of $298.00 and are now at $148.01. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 2.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

National Western Life Group, Inc. operates as a life insurance company. The Company offers life and term life insurance products. National Western Life Group serves customers in the United States.

