Downtrend Call Working As Nacco Inds-Cl A Stock Falls 53.7% (NC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nacco Inds-Cl A (NYSE:NC) on October 30th, 2019 at $59.45. In approximately 5 months, Nacco Inds-Cl A has returned 53.71% as of today's recent price of $27.52.

Over the past year, Nacco Inds-Cl A has traded in a range of $22.26 to $66.40 and is now at $27.52, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through is subsidiaries, mines coal for use in power generation. NACCO Industries serves customers in North America.

