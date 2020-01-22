Downtrend Call Working As Nacco Inds-Cl A Stock Falls 20.3% (NC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nacco Inds-Cl A (NYSE:NC) on October 30th, 2019 at $59.45. In approximately 3 months, Nacco Inds-Cl A has returned 20.34% as of today's recent price of $47.36.

Nacco Inds-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.40 and a 52-week low of $33.51 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $47.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through is subsidiaries, mines coal for use in power generation. NACCO Industries serves customers in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nacco Inds-Cl A.

Log in and add Nacco Inds-Cl A (NC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.