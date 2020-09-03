Downtrend Call Working As Murphy Oil Corp Stock Falls 35.1% (MUR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) on January 22nd, 2020 at $24.44. In approximately 2 months, Murphy Oil Corp has returned 35.11% as of today's recent price of $15.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Murphy Oil Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.84 and a high of $31.13 and are now at $15.86, 0% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Murphy Oil Corporation is a worldwide oil and gas exploration and production company with refining and marketing operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company also has exploration and production activities in countries that include United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Ecuador. Murphy Oil has retail operations as well in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Murphy Oil Corp.

Log in and add Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.