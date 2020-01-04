Downtrend Call Working As Msg Networks- A Stock Falls 30.1% (MSGN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Msg Networks- A (NYSE:MSGN) on February 18th, 2020 at $15.16. In approximately 1 month, Msg Networks- A has returned 30.15% as of today's recent price of $10.59.

Over the past year, Msg Networks- A has traded in a range of $9.85 to $23.83 and is now at $10.58, 7% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 2.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

MSG Networks Inc. provides sporting and entertainment services. The Company offers sports coverage, content management, television broadcasting, and script writing services. MSG Networks serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Msg Networks- A.

Log in and add Msg Networks- A (MSGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.