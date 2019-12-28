Downtrend Call Working As Movado Group Stock Falls 9.3% (MOV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) on November 21st, 2019 at $23.71. In approximately 1 month, Movado Group has returned 9.32% as of today's recent price of $21.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Movado Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.05 and a high of $40.21 and are now at $21.50, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes watches, as well as jewelry, tabletop, and accessory products. The Company markets several watch brands in North America, Western Europe, and the Far East.

