Downtrend Call Working As Movado Group Stock Falls 52.6% (MOV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) on November 21st, 2019 at $23.71. In approximately 4 months, Movado Group has returned 52.55% as of today's recent price of $11.25.

Over the past year, Movado Group has traded in a range of $8.12 to $37.01 and is now at $11.25, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes watches, as well as jewelry, tabletop, and accessory products. The Company markets several watch brands in North America, Western Europe, and the Far East.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Movado Group.

