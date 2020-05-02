Downtrend Call Working As Monro Muffler Stock Falls 17.7% (MNRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Monro Muffler (NASDAQ:MNRO) on January 13th, 2020 at $75.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Monro Muffler has returned 17.74% as of today's recent price of $61.74.

Monro Muffler share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.72 and a 52-week low of $60.78 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $61.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 0.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

Monro, Inc. operates a chain of company owned stores in the Northeast United States providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the Eastern region of the United States. The Company's stores provides a broad range of services for brake systems, mufflers and exhaust, tires, steering, drive train, suspension, wheel alignment, routine maintenance, and state inspections.

