Downtrend Call Working As Methode Elec Stock Falls 5.1% (MEI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Methode Elec (NYSE:MEI) on January 27th, 2020 at $36.27. In approximately 2 weeks, Methode Elec has returned 5.13% as of today's recent price of $34.41.

Over the past year, Methode Elec has traded in a range of $24.33 to $41.70 and is now at $34.41, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Methode Electronics, Inc. manufactures component devices worldwide. The Company's products are sold to original equipment manufacturers of information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communications systems, consumer electronics, automobiles, aerospace vehicles, and industrial equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Methode Elec.

Log in and add Methode Elec (MEI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.