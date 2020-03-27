Downtrend Call Working As Mercantile Bank Stock Falls 36.9% (MBWM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) on January 23rd, 2020 at $34.65. In approximately 2 months, Mercantile Bank has returned 36.88% as of today's recent price of $21.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Mercantile Bank share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.89 and a high of $38.68 and are now at $21.87, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as a holding company in West Michigan. The Bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions through offices in Kent and Ottawa counties, Michigan.

