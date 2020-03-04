Downtrend Call Working As Mcbc Holdings In Stock Falls 65.3% (MCFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT) on February 27th, 2020 at $16.93. In approximately 1 month, Mcbc Holdings In has returned 65.27% as of today's recent price of $5.88.

Over the past year, Mcbc Holdings In has traded in a range of $5.71 to $20.77 and is now at $5.88, 3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., doing business as MasterCraft, operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. MasterCraft Holdings serves customers worldwide.

