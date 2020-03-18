Downtrend Call Working As Mcbc Holdings In Stock Falls 61.7% (MCFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT) on February 27th, 2020 at $16.93. In approximately 3 weeks, Mcbc Holdings In has returned 61.67% as of today's recent price of $6.49.

Mcbc Holdings In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.77 and the current low of $6.46 and are currently at $6.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., doing business as MasterCraft, operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats. MasterCraft Holdings serves customers worldwide.

