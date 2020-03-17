Downtrend Call Working As Maxlinear Stock Falls 43.5% (MXL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL) on February 4th, 2020 at $19.38. In approximately 1 month, Maxlinear has returned 43.54% as of today's recent price of $10.94.

Over the past year, Maxlinearhas traded in a range of $9.69 to $28.70 and are now at $10.94. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides integrated, radio-frequency analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for broadband communications applications. The Company's products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, and netbooks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Maxlinear.

