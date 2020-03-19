Downtrend Call Working As Maximus Inc Stock Falls 21.4% (MMS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $73.67. In approximately 4 months, Maximus Inc has returned 21.37% as of today's recent price of $57.93.

Over the past year, Maximus Inc has traded in a range of $46.42 to $82.02 and is now at $57.93, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 1.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides program management and consulting services to state and local governments throughout the United States. The Company's services are designed to make government operations more efficient and cost effective while improving the quality of the services provided to program beneficiaries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Maximus Inc.

Log in and add Maximus Inc (MMS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.