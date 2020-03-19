Downtrend Call Working As Maxim Integrated Stock Falls 23.9% (MXIM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) on February 24th, 2020 at $59.26. In approximately 3 weeks, Maxim Integrated has returned 23.93% as of today's recent price of $45.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Maxim Integrated have traded between a low of $41.93 and a high of $65.73 and are now at $43.22, which is 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

