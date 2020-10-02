Downtrend Call Working As Matador Resource Stock Falls 20.8% (MTDR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) on January 15th, 2020 at $16.92. In approximately 4 weeks, Matador Resource has returned 20.83% as of today's recent price of $13.40.

Matador Resource share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.25 and a 52-week low of $12.16 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $13.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Matador Resources Company operates as an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The Company offers its services primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Haynesville Shale as well as Cotton Valley in northwest Louisiana and east Texas.

