Downtrend Call Working As Marine Products Stock Falls 41.1% (MPX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) on January 2nd, 2020 at $14.34. In approximately 3 months, Marine Products has returned 41.14% as of today's recent price of $8.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marine Products have traded between a low of $6.77 and a high of $18.43 and are now at $8.00, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Marine Products Corporation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Chaparral, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Company markets its products in the sportboat, deck boat, and cruiser markets.

