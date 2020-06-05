Downtrend Call Working As Madison Square-A Stock Falls 2.3% (MSG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) on April 21st, 2020 at $175.42. In approximately 2 weeks, Madison Square-A has returned 2.34% as of today's recent price of $171.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Madison Square-A have traded between a low of $170.32 and a high of $316.39 and are now at $171.32, which is 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 1.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Madison Square Garden Company operates in the sports, entertainment, and media industries. The Company owns and operates sports franchises and hosts various venues including concerts, sporting events, and theatrical productions. The Madison Square Garden conducts its business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Madison Square-A.

