Downtrend Call Working As Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc Stock Falls 43.9% (MGU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:MGU) on February 25th, 2020 at $25.29. In approximately 1 month, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc has returned 43.93% as of today's recent price of $14.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc have traded between a low of $10.66 and a high of $26.95 and are now at $14.18, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

