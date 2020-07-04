Downtrend Call Working As Macerich Co Stock Falls 66.8% (MAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) on February 13th, 2020 at $22.99. In approximately 2 months, Macerich Co has returned 66.81% as of today's recent price of $7.63.

Macerich Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.73 and a 52-week low of $4.81 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $7.63 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.4%.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

