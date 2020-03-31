Downtrend Call Working As Ltc Properties Stock Falls 31.5% (LTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC) on February 28th, 2020 at $44.82. In approximately 1 month, Ltc Properties has returned 31.53% as of today's recent price of $30.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Ltc Properties share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.49 and a high of $53.04 and are now at $30.69, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in long-term health care facilities, assisted living residences, and schools through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions, and other investments.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ltc Properties.

