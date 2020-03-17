Downtrend Call Working As Louisiana-Pacifi Stock Falls 37.8% (LPX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) on February 27th, 2020 at $29.73. In approximately 3 weeks, Louisiana-Pacifi has returned 37.81% as of today's recent price of $18.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi have traded between the current low of $17.56 and a high of $34.35 and are now at $18.17. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Louisiana-Pacifi.

Log in and add Louisiana-Pacifi (LPX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.