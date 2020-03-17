Downtrend Call Working As Lincoln Natl Crp Stock Falls 61.2% (LNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) on February 24th, 2020 at $56.36. In approximately 3 weeks, Lincoln Natl Crp has returned 61.21% as of today's recent price of $21.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have traded between the current low of $19.31 and a high of $67.52 and are now at $21.86. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 3.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

