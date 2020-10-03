Downtrend Call Working As Lincoln Natl Crp Stock Falls 41.8% (LNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) on February 24th, 2020 at $56.36. In approximately 2 weeks, Lincoln Natl Crp has returned 41.84% as of today's recent price of $32.78.

Over the past year, Lincoln Natl Crp has traded in a range of $37.13 to $67.52 and is now at $38.12, 3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

