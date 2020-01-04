Downtrend Call Working As Limoneira Co Stock Falls 28.9% (LMNR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) on February 27th, 2020 at $18.43. In approximately 1 month, Limoneira Co has returned 28.92% as of today's recent price of $13.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Limoneira Co have traded between a low of $10.60 and a high of $24.77 and are now at $13.10, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 2.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Limoneira Company grows, packs, processes, and markets agricultural products for national and international distribution. The Company's products includes lemons, navel, valencia oranges, citrus, avocados, pistachios, and cherries.

