Downtrend Call Working As Ligand Pharm Stock Falls 26.8% (LGND)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ligand Pharm (NASDAQ:LGND) on March 10th, 2020 at $93.27. In approximately 3 weeks, Ligand Pharm has returned 26.79% as of today's recent price of $68.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ligand Pharm have traded between a low of $57.24 and a high of $130.50 and are now at $68.28, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated develops drugs which regulate hormone activated intracellular receptors. These receptors play a role in regulating the genetic processes affecting diseases such as gynecological disorders and certain cancers, as well as cardiovascular, inflammatory, and skin diseases.

