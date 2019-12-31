Downtrend Call Working As Lifetime Brands Stock Falls 17.6% (LCUT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) on October 4th, 2019 at $8.16. In approximately 3 months, Lifetime Brands has returned 17.60% as of today's recent price of $6.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Lifetime Brands share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.99 and a high of $11.55 and are now at $6.85, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 1.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes household cutlery, kitchenware, cutting boards, and bakeware. The Company markets its products under its own licensed tradenames. Lifetime Brand's products are distributed through retailers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lifetime Brands.

Log in and add Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.