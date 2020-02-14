Downtrend Call Working As Liberty Trp-A Stock Falls 12.1% (LTRPA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Liberty Trp-A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) on November 7th, 2019 at $7.54. In approximately 3 months, Liberty Trp-A has returned 12.08% as of today's recent price of $6.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Trp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.82 and a high of $17.90 and are now at $6.62, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.62% lower and 0.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company incorporated in the United States.

