Downtrend Call Working As Lemaitre Vascula Stock Falls 25.2% (LMAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lemaitre Vascula (NASDAQ:LMAT) on February 7th, 2020 at $30.19. In approximately 2 months, Lemaitre Vascula has returned 25.19% as of today's recent price of $22.58.

Lemaitre Vascula share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.64 and a 52-week low of $18.76 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $22.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. manufactures medical devices for vascular surgeons and interventionists. The Company develops, produces, and markets disposable and implantable devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease such as stent grafts, anastomotic clips, valvulotomes, radiopaque marking tape, shunts, and embolectomy catheters.

