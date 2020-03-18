Downtrend Call Working As Lcnb Corporation Stock Falls 10.1% (LCNB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lcnb Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB) on January 23rd, 2020 at $17.78. In approximately 2 months, Lcnb Corporation has returned 10.10% as of today's recent price of $15.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lcnb Corporation have traded between a low of $12.07 and a high of $19.94 and are now at $14.61, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

LCNB Corp. provides banking services through its subsidiary, Lebanon Citizens National Bank, and it offers insurance through its Dakin Insurance Agency subsidiary. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans, as well as provides trust services. LCNB operates a network of branch offices in southwestern Ohio.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lcnb Corporation.

Log in and add Lcnb Corporation (LCNB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.