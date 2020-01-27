Downtrend Call Working As Lannett Co Inc Stock Falls 18.0% (LCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) on October 14th, 2019 at $10.80. In approximately 4 months, Lannett Co Inc has returned 17.96% as of today's recent price of $8.86.

Lannett Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.52 and a 52-week low of $5.16 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $8.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lannett Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products under its own trade name and under generic names. The Company also distributes competitive pharmaceutical products manufactured by other companies. The principal products include antifungals, antacids, dermatological preparations, and analgesic sedatives.

