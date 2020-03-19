Downtrend Call Working As Lam Research Stock Falls 35.6% (LRCX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on February 24th, 2020 at $297.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Lam Research has returned 35.55% as of today's recent price of $191.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Lam Research share prices have been bracketed by a low of $171.04 and a high of $344.32 and are now at $191.86, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Lam Research Corporation manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the making of integrated circuits. The Company's products are used to deposit special films on a silicon wafer and etch away portions of various films to create a circuit design. Lam sells its products around the world.

