Downtrend Call Working As Lakeland Bancorp Stock Falls 35.6% (LBAI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) on February 3rd, 2020 at $16.27. In approximately 2 months, Lakeland Bancorp has returned 35.65% as of today's recent price of $10.47.

Lakeland Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.63 and a 52-week low of $8.31 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $10.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Lakeland Bank. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of consumer, commercial, trust services, and equipment leasing. Lakeland Bank operates in northwestern New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lakeland Bancorp.

Log in and add Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.