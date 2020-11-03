Downtrend Call Working As Kratos Defense & Stock Falls 4.0% (KTOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS) on February 25th, 2020 at $16.53. In approximately 2 weeks, Kratos Defense & has returned 3.99% as of today's recent price of $15.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kratos Defense & have traded between a low of $14.46 and a high of $25.08 and are now at $15.82, which is 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. operates as a defense contractor and security systems integrator for the federal government and for state and local agencies. The Company offers services in weapon systems lifecycle support, military weapon range, security and surveillance systems, and IT engineering.

