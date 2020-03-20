Downtrend Call Working As Kraton Corp Stock Falls 80.4% (KRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on October 8th, 2019 at $30.34. In approximately 5 months, Kraton Corp has returned 80.39% as of today's recent price of $5.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Kraton Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.31 and a high of $38.58 and are now at $5.95, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.3%.

Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.

