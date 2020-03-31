Downtrend Call Working As Knowles Corp Stock Falls 32.0% (KN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) on January 10th, 2020 at $20.77. In approximately 3 months, Knowles Corp has returned 31.97% as of today's recent price of $14.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Knowles Corp have traded between a low of $11.10 and a high of $22.79 and are now at $14.13, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Knowles Corporation designs and manufactures advanced acoustic components. The Company produces components for hearing aids and surface mount microphones for cell phones and consumer electronics. Knowles offers its products around the world.

