Downtrend Call Working As Kar Auction Serv Stock Falls 12.1% (KAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) on June 28th, 2019 at $24.26. In approximately 7 months, Kar Auction Serv has returned 12.14% as of today's recent price of $21.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Kar Auction Serv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.38 and a high of $63.17 and are now at $21.32, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.52% lower and 0.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kar Auction Serv.

