Downtrend Call Working As K12 Inc Stock Falls 39.2% (LRN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) on April 24th, 2019 at $32.96. In approximately 9 months, K12 Inc has returned 39.20% as of today's recent price of $20.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of K12 Inc have traded between a low of $18.90 and a high of $37.43 and are now at $20.04, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 0.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

K12 Inc. is a technology-based education company. The Company offers proprietary curriculum, software, and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12.

