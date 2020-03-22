Downtrend Call Working As Ionis Pharmaceut Stock Falls 28.7% (IONS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ionis Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:IONS) on December 27th, 2019 at $61.12. In approximately 3 months, Ionis Pharmaceut has returned 28.70% as of today's recent price of $43.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Ionis Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.20 and a high of $86.58 and are now at $45.24, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company researches in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development that focuses on drugs for patients who have unmet medical needs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals serves customers in the United States.

