Downtrend Call Working As Investors Real Stock Falls 32.3% (IRET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Investors Real (NYSE:IRET) on February 21st, 2020 at $77.57. In approximately 1 month, Investors Real has returned 32.25% as of today's recent price of $52.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Investors Real share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.06 and a high of $85.24 and are now at $52.55, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Investors Real Estate Trust is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which is structured as an umbrella real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The company owns and operates residential, commercial, retail, and office properties. Investors Real Estate Trust also has investments in mortgages and contracts for deeds secured by real estate.

