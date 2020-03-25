Downtrend Call Working As Invesco Ltd Stock Falls 49.1% (IVZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) on February 24th, 2020 at $16.75. In approximately 1 month, Invesco Ltd has returned 49.13% as of today's recent price of $8.52.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.38 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $8.52, 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

