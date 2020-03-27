Downtrend Call Working As Intra-Cellular T Stock Falls 44.4% (ITCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) on January 8th, 2020 at $27.19. In approximately 3 months, Intra-Cellular T has returned 44.43% as of today's recent price of $15.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Intra-Cellular T share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.85 and a high of $44.92 and are now at $15.11, 92% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. researches and develops biopharmaceutical drugs. The Company engages in the research and development of small molecule drugs to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Intra-Cellular Therapies offers its products to the medical industry.

