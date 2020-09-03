Downtrend Call Working As Intra-Cellular T Stock Falls 22.4% (ITCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) on January 8th, 2020 at $27.19. In approximately 2 months, Intra-Cellular T has returned 22.36% as of today's recent price of $21.11.

Intra-Cellular T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.92 and a 52-week low of $7.85 and are now trading 169% above that low price at $21.11 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.7%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. researches and develops biopharmaceutical drugs. The Company engages in the research and development of small molecule drugs to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Intra-Cellular Therapies offers its products to the medical industry.

