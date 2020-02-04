Downtrend Call Working As Intl Paper Co Stock Falls 25.0% (IP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) on February 24th, 2020 at $41.53. In approximately 1 month, Intl Paper Co has returned 24.98% as of today's recent price of $31.15.

Intl Paper Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.96 and a 52-week low of $26.38 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $31.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

International Paper Company produces and distributes paper products. The Company offers uncoated printing and writing papers, pulp, and fiber-based packaging products. International Paper serves customers globally.

