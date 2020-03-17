Downtrend Call Working As Intl Bancshares Stock Falls 34.1% (IBOC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intl Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $41.37. In approximately 2 months, Intl Bancshares has returned 34.10% as of today's recent price of $27.26.

Intl Bancshares share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.00 and a 52-week low of $24.72 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $27.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

International Bancshares Corporation, through its bank subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services through offices in south and southeast Texas. The Bank accepts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to make a variety of loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Intl Bancshares.

