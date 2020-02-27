Downtrend Call Working As Ingles Markets-A Stock Falls 26.0% (IMKTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ingles Markets-A (NASDAQ:IMKTA) on January 13th, 2020 at $44.28. In approximately 2 month, Ingles Markets-A has returned 25.96% as of today's recent price of $32.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ingles Markets-A have traded between a low of $20.75 and a high of $52.40 and are now at $32.78, which is 58% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a supermarket chain in the southeastern United States. The Company also owns neighborhood shopping centers.

