Downtrend Call Working As Indep Hldg Co Stock Falls 32.2% (IHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Indep Hldg Co (NYSE:IHC) on February 21st, 2020 at $39.36. In approximately 1 month, Indep Hldg Co has returned 32.16% as of today's recent price of $26.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Indep Hldg Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.48 and a high of $43.60 and are now at $26.70, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Independence Holding Company sells life and health insurance through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. The Company is licensed to sell insurance in the United States, the District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands.

